Local player selected in first round of 2024 NBA Draft

BALTIMORE -- Opening night of the NBA Draft and another great Baltimore story is playing out in the first round as Carlton "Bub" Carrington was selected with the 14th pick.

Portland made the selection, but Carrington was then dealt to the Washington Wizards in exchange for former first round pick Deni Avdija.

The Wizards also got Malcom Brogden and a 2029 first round pick.

Carrington is a former St.Frances star and will now start his NBA career just down I-95.

Carrington was not highly recruited coming out of high school, but the 6'4 guard blossomed into an NBA prospect during his first season at Pittsburgh.

He was one of the biggest risers in this year's draft

Along with Carrington, the Wizards had the second pick in the draft and they selected French center Alex Sarr. He is 19 years old and stands nearly 7 feet tall.

Sarr will bring a defensive presence to the Wizards. He is also seen as a player who can develop his ball handling and have an effective perimeter game.

Sarr's countryman, Zachary Risacher, was taken with the number one overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks.

