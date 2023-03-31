Local boxer known for community work remembered by advocates following deadly shooting

Local boxer known for community work remembered by advocates following deadly shooting

Local boxer known for community work remembered by advocates following deadly shooting

BALTIMORE -- A group of community activists gathered together in West Baltimore on Thursday to honor the life of a local boxer who was killed in a mass shooting last week.

They met across the street from where local professional boxer Ernest Hall was shot and killed. His loved ones, including his sister, called for peace.

"It's just really hurtful that I'm not going to be able to talk to my big brother," Hall's sister said. "Y'all killed the wrong person. Like, he was doing for the city."

Hall was one of six people shot near a gas station on Edmondson Avenue. He was the only one who died from his injuries.

A 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were also shot.

Family members said Hall was getting food at the time of the shooting.

A group of community activists known as the Tendea Family held a rally in his honor Thursday evening.

"He was described by many folks as a father, a fighter, a friend of the community and somebody who gave—literally extended himself—to give back to the community," Tendea Family member Tim Goldsby said.

Hall leaves behind three children.

He was known for his boxing skills and for his work in the community.

He worked with the Tendea Family often, hosting training events for the organization at his gym, Lightning Quick Fit.

He has had a great impact on Tendea Family and his loss even greater," Tendea Family Chairman Elijah Miles said. "We're determined right now to make sure his death and life was not in vain."

The Tendea Family said the rally is a call to action, to get more people involved and stop the senseless gun violence in Baltimore.

"We can overcome the violence that plagues Baltimore City," Miles said. "We just have to put the work in and make the sacrifices like those that came before us."

Hall's funeral is scheduled for next week.

No arrests have been made in in his murder. There is a reward of up to $8,000 dollars for information leading to an arrest.