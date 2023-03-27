$8,000 reward offered in shooting death of Baltimore boxer Ernest Hall

BALTIMORE - Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an 8,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of a professional boxer in Baltimore.

Ernest Hall, a 33-year-old junior featherweight boxer, was one of six people shot in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue in West Baltimore last Thursday. Hall was the only one who didn't survive.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a vehicle stopped at the location and multiple shooters exited the vehicle before firing gunshots indiscriminately into a crowd of people.

Afterward, the shooters allegedly got back into their vehicle and fled the scene. Police said on Thursday that they did not have a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP .