LIVE BLOG: Ravens take on the New York Giants

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- It's Week 6 of the NFL season and the Ravens take a business trip to the meadowlands to face off against the New York Giants. Tune in here for all the big plays of the game.

3:48 p.m.- Lamar Jackson is intercepted by Julian Love and now the Giants are in the redzone. 

3:40 p.m.-The Giants respond, Daniel Jones finds Daniel Bellinger for the touchdown. Ravens lead is now 20-17. 

3:27 p.m.- Baltimore gets back in the endzone! Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews for a 12-yard touchdown. The Ravens lead 20-10 in the 4th quarter. 

3:17 p.m.- Big red zone stop holds the Giants to a field goal. Ravens lead 13-10 late in the 3rd. 

3:02 p.m.- A 23-yard field goal by Justin Tucker extends the Ravens lead to 13-7 over the Giants. 

2:34 p.m.- Halftime in the Meadowlands. The Ravens lead Giants 10-7 at halftime. Lamar Jackson has 142 yards passing and 36 yards rushing.  

2:21 p.m.- Justin Tucker connects on a 34-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 10-7 lead late in the first half.

2:18 p.m.- The Ravens announce that RT Morgan Moses is questionable to return with a heel injury.

2:04 p.m.- Daniel Jones with a short pass to rookie Wan'dale Robinson for the Giants touchdown. This game is tied 7-7 in the 2nd quarter.  

1:49 p.m.- Touchdown Ravens! Kenyan Drake scores on a 30-yard run. Ravens lead 7-0 in the 2nd quarter.  

1:35 p.m.- Justin Tucker's 56-yard field goal attempt hits the upright and is no good. This game remains scoreless.

1:17 p.m.- Good pressure from the Ravens defensive front leads to a bad throw from Daniel Jones. Giants punt, Ravens take over.  

1:13 p.m.- Rookie Travis Jones sacks Giants QB Daniel Jones on New York's first play of the game.    

1:10p.m. - The Ravens first drive ends after 8 plays and a 42-yard punt by Jordan Stout. The Giants take over.  

