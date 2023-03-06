Lionel Richie stopping in Baltimore on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire

BALTIMORE -- R&B and pop superstar Lionel Richie and powerhouse group Earth, Wind & Fire are stopping in Baltimore this fall on Richie's "Sing A Song All Night Long" arena tour.

The artists will rock the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena on August 19. Tickets go on presale to Citi cardmembers on Tuesday at 10 a.m., and the general sale is will start on Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at TicketMaster.

Related

Born in Tuskegee in 1949, Richie has been a worldwide superstar for some 50 years, first as one of the Commodores, then as a solo artist, and now, as a judge on "American Idol."

Earth, Wind & Fire has over 100 million albums sold worldwide and nine GRAMMY Awards. Between the band and Richie, the two have sold a combined quarter billion albums worldwide, according to Live Nation.