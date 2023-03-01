Rockband KISS will play one of its final shows in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Legendary rock band KISS has added a Baltimore stop to its aptly named End of the Road tour, which will be the band's final tour.

KISS is set to play the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena on Nov. 29.

A KISS Army presale for tickets will start March 6 at 10 a.m., and more presales will be available through the week before the general sale on Friday, March 10 at LiveNation.

Right after the Baltimore show, the band will finish its tour and career in New York City with two shows at Madison Square Garden.

"KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started," said the band.