Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt

COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended.

"Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."

Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night.

Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile away, approached a detective patrolling near the corner of Warran and Bosley Roads.

Linthicum shot the detective multiple times with a rifle and stole his police vehicle, according to county police.

"Cop cars everywhere—there were helicopters nonstop," Unger said. "There was just a sense of danger."

Linthicum was apprehended Friday just before sunrise in a wooded area of Fallston, more than 12 miles away.

"Came in alive. That's insane. That's rare," Unger said.

Susan Henderson credits police with the communication and their effort to bring in Linthicum alive. Like many others, she received messages to stay inside and lock their doors.

"It was a time to be cautious, to be afraid," Henderson said. "It was unusual. I would say really frightening to think that maybe we could open the front door and he would be there."

Linthicum has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed carjacking, unlawful taking of a vehicle and a weapons charge.

"I was worried about the police, pretty much. Especially, after I heard the detective was shot and all that last night," Cris Moen of Towson said. "I hope he gets his justice and the detective is OK."