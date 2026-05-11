Maryland restaurant temporarily shut down after 5 injured in Cinco de Mayo shooting, stabbing

A restaurant in Laurel, Maryland, has been ordered to temporarily shut down after a separate shooting and stabbing left five people injured during a sanctioned Cinco de Mayo event, city officials said.

The use and occupancy permit for Amigos Mexican Grill was suspended, and the restaurant was ordered to close on May 8, according to city leaders.

A review by the city's Fire Marshal and Permit Services Department found that the restaurant misrepresented the security plan and intended use for the space for its Cinco de Mayo event, city leaders said.

"The safety of our residents, visitors, and businesses remains our highest priority," Laurel Mayor Keith Sydnor said in a statement. "The City of Laurel will continue working with our public safety and regulatory partners to ensure accountability and compliance with all city requirements."

The suspension of the restaurant permits will remain in place for up to 30 days or until all conditions are met, city officials said.

WJZ has reached out to Amigos Mexican Grill for a statement.

Cinco de Mayo shooting

Three people were shot and injured after a fight involving multiple people in the parking lot between Amigos Mexican Grill and LongHorn Steakhouse, police said.

Officers had just begun shutting down the restaurant's Cinco de Mayo event after a fight broke out. They were encouraging attendees to leave the area when the shooting was reported.

The three victims were taken to local hospitals and treated for gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers are looking to identify a person of interest in the shooting.

Laurel police are looking to identify a suspect who they said may have been involved in a shooting on Cinco De Mayo. Laurel Police Department

Separate domestic stabbing

Shortly after the shooting, police learned that two people had been stabbed in the same area by a person whom they knew.

Shon Juan Cook of Howard County is wanted by police after a domestic stabbing during a Cinco de Mayo event in Laurel, Maryland. Laurel Police Department

Police believe the stabbing was domestic in nature. The suspect has been identified as of Howard County, according to police.

A warrant has been filed, charging Cook with attempted murder, assault and other offenses. Police are asking for the public's help in the search for Cook.

Anyone with information about the Cinco de Mayo shooting and stabbing is asked to contact Laurel Police at 301‑498‑0092 or anonymously at LPDtips@laurel.md.us. Anyone with video or photos from the incident is asked to turn them over to the police.