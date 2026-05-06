Shooting, stabbing in Maryland leaves 5 injured on Cinco De Mayo

Five people were injured in a shooting and stabbing in Laurel, Maryland, on Cinco De Mayo Tuesday, according to Laurel Police.

Officers were called to a shopping center in the 13600 block of Baltimore Avenue for a shooting. They arrived to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All three are being treated at hospitals, police said, around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers also responded to a second location in the same area where two stabbing victims were found. Both were transported to hospitals for treatment, police said.

It is currently unclear if the incidents are related, officers said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Laurel Police at 301‑498‑0092 or anonymously at LPDtips@laurel.md.us.