Latino artwork showcased at Chesapeake Arts Center: "Represent their histories"

BALTIMORE- Latino artists are making an invaluable impression on our community. The Chesapeake Arts Center houses some of their work.

For exhibiting artist Camila Leão, it's a blend of art, activism and the natural world.

"My artwork is a reflection of my connection to the natural world and to my Brazilian heritage," said Leão, an exhibiting artist and muralist at the Chesapeake Arts Center.

She says her artwork is a "reflection of my connection to the natural world and to my Brazilian heritage."

Leão is one of more than a dozen artists featured during Hispanic Heritage Month at the Chesapeake Arts Center.

"These exhibitions represent that opportunity to show their voices, to show their artwork, to represent their histories and really the impact that their stories have had, not only in the artwork but also in our greater community at large," said Donna Anderson, the executive director of the Chesapeake Arts Center.

An Artistic Journey

Leão mainly focuses on painting tropical landscapes, animals and celestial elements.

Her exhibition is titled "Beyond the Tropics: An Artistic Journey."

"Focusing on celebrating the beauty and the complexity of the natural world," Leão said. "At the same time, I wanted to highlight the urgent environmental issues that Brazil and South America are facing right now."

Hispanic and Latin American cultures

All of the exhibitions are a blend of voices in Hispanic and Latin American cultures.

"Getting a bunch of different artists, especially Latinx artists to come together and express themselves in so many different ways visually, it is just wonderful to see," said Nadia Lezcano, an exhibiting artist. "And I think it is very telling for a lot of Latinx cultures because we're very visual."

"There's a lot of shared experience, there's a lot of shared values, and there's a shared aesthetic in a lot of these stories as well," added Catherine Rupan-Mapp, an exhibiting artist and muralist.

Now, the world can see their artwork all in one place. To learn more about the art exhibits by visiting their website here.