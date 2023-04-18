Watch CBS News
Lana Del Rey, Carly Rae Jepsen among headliners for music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The alt-music All Things Go Festival returns to Merriweather Post Pavilion this year with four heavy-hitting headliners: Lana Del Rey, boygenius, Maggie Rogers and Carly Rae Jepsen. 

The festival expanded to two days after a sold-out 2022 with Lorde and Mitski headlining. It will be held September 30 and October 1.   

Fan presale for tickets starts Thursday at 10 a.m. and general sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $105 for a GA Lawn seat to $450 for a VIP Super Suite. 

Joining the headliners are artists like Tegan and Sara, Peach Pit, Sudan Archives, Alex G, Alvvays, Ethel Cain and over a dozen more.

To find the full lineup and plan your festival weekend, visit the event's website. 

First published on April 18, 2023 / 2:48 PM

