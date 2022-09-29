Lamar Jackson wins Nickelodeon Valuable Player award, slimes teammates

BALTIMORE -- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was awarded the Week 3 Nickelodeon Valuable Player from Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime show.

"I want to thank you guys for this honor," Jackson said of the award. "You know, without my teammates, I wouldn't have this."

Jackson then implemented a plan to "slime my guys," he said.

As four of his teammates posed for a picture, he dumped Nickelodeon's famous green slime over their heads.

He then declared himself the "slime king."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh had tried to put some of the slime on Jackson but mostly failed in that endeavor.

In the end, Harbaugh felt like he had managed to get more slime on himself.

"Coach ran pretty fast," Jackson said of the endeavor. "I ran faster."