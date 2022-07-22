Lamar Jackson shares Jake Paul tweet saying he deserves Kyler Murray money 'plus plus'

BALTIMORE -- It's hard to say where things stand with Lamar Jackson's contract extension in terms of dollars and years.

Asked about a new deal last month, the Ravens star quarterback did say he had resumed talks with executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta. Beyond that, he would only smile and say some form of, "We're having a conversation."

With Jackson entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, both DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have expressed a desire to lock up the dual-threat catalyst of the Ravens offense.

But for how much? We may have some idea.

On Friday, Jackson shared a tweet from YouTube start-turned-boxer Jake Paul saying, "Lamar Jackson deserves that Murray Money plus plus."

Murray, of course, referring to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who recently signed a a five-year extension worth $230.5 million, of which $160 million is guaranteed.

For those without a calculator handy, that works out to $46.1 million per year.

While Jackson didn't outright say a figure exceeding that amount was his demand, he did praise Paul by saying "My boy," which he punctuated with two 💯emojis.

To be clear, Jackson has stressed on several occasions he has no intention of leaving Baltimore.

Asked during his June press conference if he thinks he will be in purple and black for the rest of his career, Jackson replied: "I expect so. Yes, I do."

And he's already reported to the team's facility in Owings Mills, suggesting there won't be any hold-out drama, at least not yet.

But a long-term deal will certainly come at a cost. Your move, Ravens.