Lamar Jackson, seen with elbow sleeve, is limited in practice. But he says he'll be good to go

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Ravens have had terrible luck with injuries.

Last year was the worst, and already this year, three players have been lost for the season in the first two games.

So it was alarming to see quarterback Lamar Jackson with a padded compression sleeve on his right arm. On Wednesday, the team's injury report said he was limited in practice.

But Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh downplayed the sleeve with assurances all is normal and Lamar will be throwing the ball Sunday at New England.

"I'm good, I'm gonna be out there Sunday," Jackson said. "I'm going to be out there in practice."

As for not being able to throw, Jackson said: "I'm going to throw Sunday. A lot Sunday."

Jackson and his teammates have to overcome pain of their most recent defeat: the fourth-quarter collapse against the Miami Dolphins. Jackson said that loss doesn't change the team's approach for the Patriots.

"[It] was just like it was Jets week. We got the win, it's over with, we focus on the next opponent," he said. "Dolphins, we just lost; focus on the next opponent. We've got to move on, because, like I said earlier, we have a long season ahead of us, and we just can't let that just drag us around, even though we wanted that win. But it is what it is right now."

I spoke with running back J.K. dobbins after practice. He says he's ready to make his season debut, but again, it's up to the medical and coaching staff to decide if he'll play at New England.

The Ravens have never won a regular season game at Gillette Stadium. Time to break that streak.