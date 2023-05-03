Know Your Numbers with Higi Smart Health Stations

As part of the #StrongerHearts initiative, LifeBridge Health and the American Heart Association of Greater Maryland dedicated new Higi Smart Health Stations at LifeBridge Health & Fitness and the Weinberg Park Heights Jewish Community Center (JCC) this spring.

The Higi Smart Health Stations provide relevant health information on topics ranging from prevention and wellness to high blood pressure and heart health.

In its first month of operation at LifeBridge Health & Fitness, members used the station more than 600 times — gaining access to individualized biometric information to help them to make informed decisions about their health.

Learn more about the Higi Smart Health Stations and find a station at Lifebridgehealth.org/Higi