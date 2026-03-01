Knife-wielding man killed in encounter with officers in Howard County, police say

A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by officers early Sunday in Howard County, according to police.

Police said the man refused to comply with orders and continued walking toward officers with the knife when he was shot around 12:30 a.m. outside of an apartment building in the 6400 block of Freetown Road in Columbia.

No officers were injured.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) has taken over the investigation.

3 officers fired shots

A preliminary investigation shows that Howard County officers responded to a call from a man who was threatening to hurt himself. Officers went into the apartment complex, but they did not see the man.

When they walked outside, they saw the man walking toward them from the parking lot with a knife, according to investigators. As officers told the man to drop the knife several times, three police officers fired shots, striking the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a knife was recovered near the man, according to investigators.

Officers were wearing body-worn cameras.