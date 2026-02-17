Body-worn video shows response to girl killed after police pursuit in Howard County

Police body-worn camera footage shows the response to a fiery crash that killed a young girl following a pursuit by an officer in Howard County on January 17.

The Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) is looking into the deadly crash that started with the girl speeding away from an attempted traffic stop on Rt. 32 (Patuxent Freeway) in Columbia.

The video shows the officer reporting that the car had crashed and overturned in a ditch. The vehicle then caught fire as the officer approached. The fire grew as officers extinguished the flames.

The pursuit and crash

Around 1:50 a.m., investigators said the girl, who is younger than 18 years old, did not stop when an officer in an unmarked patrol vehicle turn on its lights.

She crashed into a wooded area off Broken Land Parkway before the vehicle caught fire and she died at the scene.

Officers attempted to put the fire out until members of the Howard County Fire and Rescue Services arrived.

The name of the juvenile girl is not being released.

The Howard County officer was identified as First Class Brian Maurantonio, who has been with the police department for four years.

Anyone with information should call the IID at (410) 576-7070 or email IID@oag.maryland.gov.