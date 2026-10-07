Man charged with murdering 12-year-old at football game fired 1st shot, court documents show

The man charged with murdering 12-year-old Khloe Ishway during a homecoming football game in West Baltimore made his first court appearance Wednesday and was held without bail.

Tyree Reynolds, 23, faces 30 counts from the Saturday evening shooting, including murder, attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

New court documents show Reynolds fired the first shot and that he was also wounded in the gunfire.

As CBS News Baltimore's Mike Hellgren reports, Reynolds was in a wheelchair and could not walk on his own as he appeared in court Wednesday.

He waived his right to a formal bail review, as well as the reading of his past history and the charges against him.

New details from court documents

Tyree Reynolds, 23, faces 30 counts from a shooting that killed a 12-year-old girl at a youth football game in West Baltimore. Baltimore Police Department

Baltimore Police arrested Reynolds on Tuesday, and he was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

He's accused of getting into a dispute over a parking space and then shooting into a crowd that was gathered for a youth football homecoming game on Saturday evening at Leon Day Park.

According to new court documents, surveillance video shows Reynolds standing in a parking lot adjacent to the football field wearing a backpack. Two males walk by him, and one appears to exchange words.

He then reaches into the backpack and pulls out what appears to be a short-barreled rifle, the documents say.

Reynolds fires at the other males, which is in the direction of the football field, according to the documents. One fires back at him, away from the field.

Police said five people were caught in the crossfire, including Ishway, who died at the hospital, a 35-year-old woman, 28-year-old man, 25-year-old woman and 23-year-old man.

The court documents now say Reynolds was among those adults that were shot. Hospital surveillance cameras captured him being brought in with a gunshot wound to his ankle, wearing the same clothes from the video of the shooting.

Police continue to search for the second gunman in the case.

Community mourns 12-year-old Khloe Ishway

Family, friends, community members and anti-violence advocates gathered for a peace walk in honor of 12-year-old Khloe Ishway Photo by Kristin Reese

CBS News Baltimore learned Ishway was in the area with her mother, who said they didn't plan on staying for the game.

"We were only supposed to go there for one second. We weren't even at the game. I was just dropping my son's baby bottle off, and then we were leaving," said Ishway's mother, Kristin Reese.

Reese also had a message for the person responsible.

"To bring a gun to a kids' event, it's already a clown move," she said. "You don't do that, and I want justice for my baby."

The community has gathered for multiple vigils honoring the 12-year-old, including one held Tuesday night at the park.