Mother remembers 12-year-old daughter killed in Baltimore shooting: "I want justice for my baby"

A 12-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting at a youth football game in West Baltimore over the weekend is being remembered by her family as a loving daughter and granddaughter who enjoyed dancing, music, and spending time with the people she loved.

Khloe Ishway was killed Saturday night at Leon Day Park, where a youth football homecoming game was taking place. Four other people were also shot.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument over a parking spot.

Khloe's family told WJZ they did not plan to stay at the park long Saturday. They said they were there to drop something off when the shooting happened.

"I'm gonna just miss my baby whole. I miss everything about her," Khloe's mother, Kristin Reese, said.

Khloe's grandmother said the 12-year-old was always by her side and called her every day.

"She was always with me. That was my best friend. She called me every day. Now who's going to call my phone? My phone don't ring no more," she said. "I'm going to miss my baby."

Family demands justice after deadly shooting

Police said the shooting happened just feet from the youth football game at Leon Day Park. Investigators said the incident began with an argument over a parking spot.

"Only thing I can say is, to bring a gun to a kid's event, is already a clown move. Like, you don't do that," Khloe's mother said. "And I want justice for my baby."

One of the youth football organizations involved in Saturday's game told WJZ in a statement that, based on the information available to the organization, the shooting did not originate from the homecoming football game and did not involve the Charm City Buccaneers, the opposing football program or a dispute between the two teams.

The organization said the argument over a parking spot began in the neighborhood above the park. Police have not independently confirmed that account but have said the shooting stemmed from an argument over parking.

"You hit innocent kids, you dead wrong," Khloe's mother said.

Khloe's family remembers her as "forever 12"

Now, her family is mourning a girl they say should have had many more years ahead of her.

"Khloe, I love you and I miss you. And you forever 12. You forever my baby," her mother said. "You will forever live through me, and I know she's in a good place and she's happy, and that's what matters."

A peace walk is scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. in Khloe's honor.

As of Sunday night, police had not announced any arrests or provided additional information about suspects in the shooting.