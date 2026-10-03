Multiple people shot at Leon Day Park in West Baltimore, police say

Police are on the scene of a shooting with multiple victims that happened Saturday night at Leon Day Park in West Baltimore.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Witnesses told CBS News Baltimore the shooting occurred at the site of a youth football game.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said officers responded to the 1200 block of North Franklintown Road.

North Franklintown Road at North Ellamont Street is closed while police investigate.

Police respond to a shooting on North Franklintown Road in Baltimore. Baltimore Police Department

Police have not specified how many people were wounded or the extent of their injuries.

No additional details are currently available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.