23-year-old man charged in connection with deadly shooting of 12-year-old girl

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of 12-year-old Khloe Ishway, who was shot near a youth football game last Saturday at Leon Day Park in West Baltimore.

Tyree Reynolds is facing charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and additional charges.

Ishway and four other people were shot. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"Khloe was just 12 years old," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a joint statement. "She should have a whole life ahead of her: school, a career, time spent with family and friends. Instead, she was killed because two adult men resorted to deadly violence to resolve an argument over a parking spot. Our hearts remain with Khloe's mother, her family and friends, and our entire community, and we are committed to getting justice on their behalf."

This story will be updated