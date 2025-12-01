Kelly Madigan resigns as Baltimore County inspector general following reappointment controversy

Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan announced her resignation Monday, months after she was told she had to undergo a reapplication process, stirring controversy in the community.

The inspector general is responsible for investigating waste and fraud in the county and notifying the county executive and county council to address complaints.

Madigan has served in the role since it was created in 2019, and received public support after County Executive Kathy Klausmeier told her she had to reapply earlier this year.

Klausmeier ultimately nominated another candidate, Khadija Walker, though the nomination was denied by the County Council in a 5-2 vote in August, leaving Madigan in the role.

Madigan will resign on Jan. 2, 2026, and will begin serving as Howard County's first inspector general starting on Jan. 5.

"After the Interim Baltimore County Executive chose to seek a new inspector general rather than extend my tenure, I interviewed for the newly created inspector general position in Howard County," Madigan said in a letter. "When the offer was recently extended, I struggled deeply with the decision. The public support for myself and the office has been extraordinary, and it weighed heavily on my decision."

Deputy Inspector General Steven Quisenberry will serve as Acting Inspector General.

Kelly Madigan addresses reappointment controversy

In a letter shared Monday, Madigan said her decision to resign "has been one of the hardest" in her professional life.

Madigan addressed the reappointment process in her letter, saying, "...This summer, many of you witnessed firsthand the uncertainty surrounding the future of this office and my role in it."

According to Madigan, her term as Inspector General was not renewed following the process, and she has been serving in a holdover capacity since January 2025.

"During that time, I have confronted the reality that the tools and support required to safeguard integrity in the county government continue to be restricted," she wrote.

She encouraged the community to support the creation of the Inspector General Selection Board in the November 2026 election. The measure was proposed by County Councilman Izzy Patoka in July and would create a seven-member board that would be responsible for appointing the inspector general.

"It is a best practice in oversight, and the independence of the office depends on your continued engagement," Madigan wrote.