Public support grows for Baltimore County inspector general amid reappointment controversy

Baltimore County Council seeks to keep its inspector general

Public support is mounting for Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan after County Executive Kathy Klausmeier informed her that she must reapply for the job she has held since the role's inception in 2019.

Madigan, who has served as the county's top watchdog for five years, was notified by a letter that she would not be automatically reappointed.

Currently, Baltimore County's charter gives the executive the authority to appoint the inspector general, a system critics say creates an inherent conflict of interest.

"The county executive is conflicted, there is no question about it," said Isabel Cumming, Baltimore City's inspector general. "She is within the jurisdiction of the inspector general."

Madigan's future remains uncertain as she undergoes the reapplication process, which will remain open for three weeks.

In the meantime, the debate has rekindled broader discussions about transparency, accountability, and the structural independence of government watchdogs in Baltimore County.

"I have to put my energy into the things I can control, gathering my application, updating my resume," Madigan said.

Baltimore City allows citizen oversight

Baltimore City previously addressed a similar concern by shifting appointment power from elected officials to a citizen oversight board — a change approved by 89% of voters through a 2022 ballot initiative known as Question I.

"Question I for independence — real independence," Cumming said. "Because saying you have an inspector general but keeping her under the watchdog of an elected official, that's not true independence."

Elected leaders show support

County Councilman Izzy Patoka is among the officials voicing strong support for Madigan, citing her deep understanding of county agencies.

"She understands the nuances of each agency," Patoka said. "Bringing on someone new would create a whole new learning curve for that person."

Patoka agrees that reform is needed in Baltimore County.

"Baltimore County has had an interesting history, I'll say — and we do need a watchdog," Patoka said.

Six of the seven County Council members have publicly supported Madigan.

The only holdout is Councilman Julian Jones, who previously introduced amendments aimed at limiting the inspector general's authority.

Patoka said his constituents have voiced no opposition to the office.

"The only folks that I hear that from are people that have been in elected office," Patoka added. "So that's peculiar in itself."

Cumming said the solution is simple: "Baltimore County, you need to catch up. You need to protect your inspector general."