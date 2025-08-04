Baltimore County Council expected to decide on next inspector general Monday

The Baltimore County Council is set to vote at 6 p.m. Monday on whether to confirm Khadija Walker as the county's next inspector general, a decision that has sparked public debate and scrutiny.

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier nominated Walker to replace current Inspector General Kelly Madigan, who founded the office five years ago. If the council rejects Walker's nomination, Madigan will remain in the role.

Debate surrounds nomination process

In May 2025, Klausmeier notified Madigan that the county would reopen the inspector general position and invited her to reapply.

Though legal, the move drew criticism from Madigan's supporters, who say it threatens the office's independence.

Klausmeier defended the process in a memo last week, saying it followed a new, voter-approved amendment to the county charter. The Inspector General Selection Panel conducted interviews and recommended the most qualified candidates, according to Klausmeier.

"In December 2023, this same County Council passed a charter amendment that put this process in the Baltimore County charter," Klausmeier wrote. "This process — which names the county executive as the appointing authority — was passed unanimously by this council and, subsequently, Baltimore County voters."

Klausmeier said she preferred an open, competitive search over automatic reappointment. Madigan reapplied and participated in the process.

Critics question nominee's qualifications

Some residents argue that Madigan is more qualified, citing her investigative background. They have raised concerns that Walker, whose experience is primarily in auditing, lacks sufficient investigative credentials.

Others pointed to Walker's nearly 200-mile commute from Fredericksburg, Virginia. Walker addressed the issue at a recent council meeting, saying, "Residency wasn't a requirement for the job. And I don't think it will interfere with me at all getting to work."

Last week, supporters of Madigan rallied outside the Baltimore County Courthouse, urging the council to retain her. They credited her with increasing transparency and accountability since launching the office.

Amid the controversy, Councilman Izzy Patoka proposed creating an Inspector General Appointment Board. The independent, seven-member body would select future inspector generals without direct influence from county officials.

Patoka said the measure aims to reduce political pressure in the appointment process. If approved by at least five council members, the proposal would appear as a ballot question in the November 2026 election.

Madigan reflects on progress made in latest report

In the fiscal year 2025 Inspector General Report issued Monday morning, Madigan reflected on the office's progress.

"Since this may be my last time issuing this report, I thought it would be appropriate to reflect on how far the office has come during my first term," she wrote.

Madigan noted her early focus on outreach, establishing infrastructure, and building public trust. She cited achievements including the launch of a complaint line, hiring staff, and releasing the office's first investigative report in August 2020.

Since then, the office has handled more than 1,000 complaints, initiated over 100 investigations, and issued more than 50 public reports, according to Madigan.