Commissioner Roger Goodell says NFL is looking into 'serious' allegations against Justin Tucker

BALTIMORE -- Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL will look into the "serious" allegations that Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct with several massage therapists.

Nine massage therapists from five spas and wellness centers have told The Baltimore Banner that Tucker engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct during sessions from 2012-16.

Tucker said in a statement last week that he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.

"They are obviously serious issues and he is taking that seriously as are we," Goodell said Monday.

The Banner previously spoke with six massage therapists who said they had troubling firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016.

According to The Banner, five of the women said Tucker exposed himself to them and asked them to massage his pelvic region or inner thighs. Two women said Tucker brushed them while exposed, according to The Banner, which also reported that he was banned by management at two spas.

In total, nine message therapists from five high-end spas and wellness centers shared their experiences with The Banner.

Tucker has not been criminally charged, and his attorneys deny the allegations, saying they are "fictitious and utterly baseless," The Banner reports.

Tucker denied the allegations on Thursday in a statement released on social media, saying in part, "I have always made a conscious effort to be considerate and respectful in all of the interactions with the community that I love so much. It is devastating for me to learn that anyone would feel I was offensive in any way."

Tucker continued, "I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session."

The Ravens released a statement late Thursday saying, "We are aware of the Baltimore Banner's story regarding Justin Tucker as well as his response. We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

