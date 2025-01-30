Watch CBS News
Ravens' Justin Tucker accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by six massage therapists

/ The Baltimore Banner

BALTIMORE -- Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is accused by six massage therapists of engaging in inappropriate behavior at four high-end spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore region, according to an investigation by The Baltimore Banner.

Several therapists said Tucker's behavior was so egregious that they ended his sessions early or refused to work on him again. And, at two spas, management said they banned him from returning.

After receiving a tip on Jan. 9, The Banner began investigating and spoke to six massage therapists who recounted troubling firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016. The women said they had long wanted to tell their stories. 

