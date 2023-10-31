Jury selection underway in perjury trial of former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby

BALTIMORE - Jury selection is underway in the federal perjury trial of former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby in a Greenbelt, Maryland courtroom.

Potential jurors will be asked 59 questions during the selection process which is expected to last two days. There will be four alternate jurors.

Former Baltimore state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby and public defender James Wyda arrive at federal court in Greenbelt for jury selection in her perjury trial. @wjz pic.twitter.com/FCEp2saH8x — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 31, 2023

Mosby faces two counts of perjury on allegations that she lied to get a COVID hardship withdrawal from her retirement account to buy vacation homes.

Nineteen witnesses are expected to be called at the perjury trial which prosecutors said would take about three days to argue.

In court, Mosby was asked to stand and face potential jurors as they are asked whether they know her. The jury pool was then asked standard questions including whether they are aware of her case, know Nick Mosby, work in law enforcement or for the federal government.

According to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren, who was in the courtroom, the jury pool was also asked if they believe judicial system is unfair and whether federal laws punish too harshly, and if they work for any group working to change the system. They were also asked if they took any COVID pandemic hardship withdrawals to retirement accounts.

Mosby will later be tried in a second trial on two counts of mortgage fraud. She allegedly lied on mortgage applications to get lower interest rates.