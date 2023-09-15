Marilyn Mosby's lawyers telegraph her legal strategy ahead perjury trial

BALTIMORE -- Marilyn Mosby's lawyers are telegraphing in new court filings that their trial strategy will hinge on her failure to launch her side business, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

Baltimore's former top prosecutor plans to claim that the failure to launch is what caused her financial hardship. Additionally, given that there will be two different trials, she will take the stand in her perjury trial but invoke her Fifth Amendment right not to testify in the mortgage fraud case, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Mosby's company, Mahogany Elite, was first revealed in 2020. Back then, Mosby said through a spokeswoman that she did not intend to operate the business while she was in office. Her term did not expire until 2023, and she sought reelection for a third term as Baltimore City state's attorney but lost to Ivan Bates.

Her company is finally functional and has a retreat to Jamaica planned for next month, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Investigators argue that Mosby knowingly lied to take a hardship withdrawal from her retirement account due to the pandemic when she was employed the entire time.

Prosecutors claim she provided false information on mortgage applications for two Florida vacation homes in order to get lower interest rates.

Mosby, who made more than $200,000 a year as top prosecutor, was found by Judge Lydia K. Griggsby to be indigent earlier this year after all six of her former attorneys asked to withdraw from her case. She was appointed federal public defender James Wyda to represent her.

Mosby has maintained her innocence.