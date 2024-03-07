Three separate trials for suspects in Brooklyn Homes mass shooting, judge decides

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore Circuit Court judge is decided that there will be three seperate trials for the five suspects charged in the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting.

The shooting left 28 people injured, and two dead.

Aaron Brown, 18, and, Tristan Brian Jackson, 18, along with three minors, are charged with attempted first and second-degree murder.

Jackson and Brown will be tried together, and two other minors will be tried together. Another minor will be tried separately.

According to charging documents, Jackson was on GPS monitoring for an unrelated crime, and the GPS shows where he was at the time of the party, and the shootings.