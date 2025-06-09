Johns Hopkins, University of Maryland seeks to join Harvard lawsuit against Trump administration over federal funding

Johns Hopkins University seeks to join Harvard lawsuit against Trump over funding cuts

Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland are trying to join 16 other universities in backing Harvard's legal battle with the Trump administration over federal funding.

The two filed a brief on Friday, arguing that the cuts will disrupt ongoing research.

This comes after months of the administration cutting funding for dozens of schools. So far, that brief is unopposed.

JHU loses research funding

Johns Hopkins has made adjustments after losing millions in federal funding.

In April, the university said it lost more than $800 million from USAID grant terminations. Since January, Hopkins said, 90 grants have ended with the loss of $50 million in federal research funding.

This led the university to lay off more than 2,200 workers globally, implement a hiring freeze, and pause annual pay increases.

The university said it would also reduce the number of research projects and cut back spending in certain areas.

University of Maryland faces cuts

At the University of Maryland College Park, more than 40 research grants and contracts worth about $12 million were canceled due to federal cuts targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore laid off 30 full-time staff and eliminated 30 vacant positions after cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other research funding.

UMB also announced a "modest salary reduction" that they said would impact about 1,000 employees, including university leadership, primarily at the medical school.

In response to the cuts, the University System of Maryland voted to authorize potential furloughs and temporary salary reductions for university employees.



What about Harvard's legal battle?

In April, the Trump administration froze $2.2 billion in grant funding after the school refused to comply with President Trump's list of demands that followed an investigation into the school's handling of alleged antisemitism during pro-Palestinian protests last year.

Harvard is one of 60 universities nationwide being investigated.