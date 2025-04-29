Johns Hopkins University to use endowment to offset federal funding cuts

Johns Hopkins University will use a portion of its $13.2 billion endowment to help compensate for major cuts to research funding by the federal government, according to The Baltimore Banner.

The cuts are attributed to actions by the Trump administration, specifically through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has implemented reductions in federal funding to research institutions, including NIH grant terminations and limits on indirect research costs.

Last month, JHU said it was laying off 2,200 workers, because of a loss of funding from USAID.

How can JHU's Endowment fund be used?

According to the Banner, JHU officials say that the university's endowment fund is required to be used for specific purposes, which are prioritized by donors.

"That said, we are using flexible resources — some of which are tied to endowment earnings — to help sustain critical research in this moment of uncertainty," Hopkins said Monday.

Hopkins announces new research grants and programs

JHU announced two new research grants on Monday. The grants are intended to "support faculty with work challenged by federal grant delays, terminations, and other interruptions."

"We are deeply committed to sustaining the people and projects that power discovery at Johns Hopkins. While we cannot make up the full measure of recent or potential federal research cuts, we are striving to provide several new supports to faculty, students, and staff directly affected to temper some of the most immediate impacts on our research enterprise," JHU officials said in a statement to faculty Monday.

Faculty facing unexpected federal research funding cancellations can apply for JHU Pivot grants offering up to $150,000 for a maximum of 12 months.

The awards support researchers with terminated federal grants or subcontracts by providing flexible funding to redirect their research focus.

JHU Bridge Grants provide temporary funding to sustain research programs affected by significant federal funding delays in review and renewal cycles.

The University also announced a new PhD Student Thesis and Postdoc Research Completion Program, and the expansion of the Summer Provost's Undergraduate Research Awards (PURA)program.

Information on the new research funding is available on JHU's Research Support Program webpage.