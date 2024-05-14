Johnny Olszewski wins Democratic race for District 2 Congressional seat in U.S. House of Representatives

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski won the Democratic race for the District 2 Congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Olszewski aims to succeed U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, who is retiring.

"I know I am not standing here alone," Olszewski said. "I am standing here with all of you. I am standing here with all of the families of Maryland's Second Congressional District in our collective efforts at a brighter future for tomorrow, standing together in our steadfast resolve for forge a better state, district and nation for all."

Olszewski's pledges

Olszewski won his primary in 2018 for Baltimore County's executive by 17 votes. Since then, he won re-election decisively in 2022, and was considered a top threat to fill Ruppersberger's seat.

"I'm running because I think it's time that we showed D.C. how to get things done," Olszewski said in an interview with WJZ media partner The Baltimore Banner ahead of his launch. "I'm excited about the prospect of being part of the new generation of leaders in Washington."

Olszewski also pledged to combat right-wing politics on Capitol Hill.

"With democracy under attack and MAGA extremists threatening to take away our basic rights, it's clear that the time is now for a new generation of leadership," Olszewski's campaign website says. "As your Representative, Johnny O will protect reproductive rights and abortion access, defend our democracy and our vote, and fight to restore transparency and accountability in our government."

What we know about Johnny O

Olszewski lives on Millers Island, which is outside the current boundaries of the 2nd Congressional District. However, members of Congress are only required to live in the same state as their district, he told the Banner.

Perhaps better known by his nickname Johnny "O," the 41-year-old from Dundalk started his career in politics as a high school member of Baltimore County's school board.

Olszewski was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2006 at 23 years old, and served until 2014. Olszewski became Baltimore County Executive in 2018 after winning the Democratic Primary by just 17 votes, but enjoyed an easy win in 2020.

The district he is running for represents most of Carroll County, a large swath of Baltimore County, and some of Baltimore City.

Rep. Ruppersberger, 78, announced that he's opted not to run for re-election to Congress this year after serving 21 years, prompting campaigns for his seat.