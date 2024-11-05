Watch CBS News
Johnny Olszewski, Kimberly Klacik vying to represent Maryland in Congress

By Kelsey Kushner

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Democratic candidate Johnny Olszewski and Republican Kimberly Klacik are vying to represent Maryland's 2nd congressional district.

Dutch Ruppersberger, who has held the seat since 2003, decided not to run for reelection.

Klacik told WJZ she's running a different campaign compared to her run in 2020. She's not backed by Donald Trump this time, but she says that may work in her favor.

"We're going into this evening very optimistic," Klacik said on Tuesday. "When it comes to turnout, we've been watching the numbers. Republicans have been doing a great job turning out and we're happy. We fought hard." 

Olszewski, the Baltimore County executive, said he's ready to take his seat at the national level and bring change. He said his background as a school teacher, state delegate and county executive has prepared him for this role. 

Olszewski is backed by Ruppersberger.

"We feel good," Olszewski said on Election Day. "The response has been overwhelming but I'm a firm believer in taking no vote or no person for granted, running to the very end, so we're hopeful the results are reflective of that work."

Both candidates have campaigned for crime reduction, rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge and tackling inflation. 

