Jewish community gathers in Baltimore County to remember those killed during attack on Israel

BALTIMORE - Hundreds gathered, including Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, at Beth El Congregation in Pikesville to remember and honor the lives lost in the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

Remembrance, unity, and hope were the central themes of the event, which featured several speakers, prayers and songs.

Nearly 1,200 people were killed when Hamas attacked Israel, and dozens remain held captive. It was the deadliest day in the Jewish community since the Holocaust.

The Baltimore Israel Coalition, The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore & Baltimore Jewish Council are hosting a ceremony to honor the lives lost in the Hamas Attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 at Beth El Congregation. @GovWesMoore is here.



"How do we look back on a year that has felt like one long nightmare? How do we look back on a year that has felt like one long nightmare?" said Rabbi Dana Saroken, from Beth El Congregation.

The Baltimore Jewish Council, The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, and the Baltimore Israel Coalition announced a fundraiser for Ashkelon, Baltimore's sister city in Israel near the Gaza Strip.

Gov. Moore, Sen. Cardin speak

Gov. Moore, who attended the event with his wife Dawn, pledged his commitment to Maryland's Jewish community and denounced hate.

"That attack that day was one that we must and will all denounce," Moore said. "Hate will find no oxygen in the state of Maryland, and those who conduct hatred will find the consequences of it."

Sen. Ben Cardin called for a continued strong national response to the war in the Middle East. He acknowledged that partners in the region are helping to keep Iran at bay, which he says is crucial. He calls for a world where everyone can live in harmony.

"A future where terrorism is a memory and Israel stands strong. Jews of Palestinians living as neighbors with security, economic prosperity and peace, that that be part of ourselves from October 7," Cardin said.

"Our strength is in our togetherness"

Yahel, a young woman participating in an exchange program from Israel, spoke about her friends and family's friends who have been killed since the war began and those who still remain held in captivity.

"Our strength is in our togetherness," Yahel said. "There is nothing, nothing that's more important than for us all to unite together and act to free our captured brothers and sisters."

"This hit home"

Organizers of the remembrance ceremony said it was necessary for the Baltimore Jewish community as it continues to heal. According to event leaders, many people have strong connections to Israel through friends and family.

"This hit home for all of us, and we've raised money, and we've traveled there, and we care it is the Jewish homeland, and we have deep ties," said Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council.

Mia Aronin, who attended the ceremony, said it was difficult to get up in the morning one year after the tragedy. She viewed the ceremony as a moment to bring closure and healing.

"Waking up this morning, it was hard," Aronin said. "You wanted just to get past today, and this tonight helps bring some closure to this whole day of feeling the weight of the world."