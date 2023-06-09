Watch CBS News
Jazzy Summer Nights offers reschedule option over air-quality concerns

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Jazzy Summer Nights is offering those people who intended to attend its season opener but canceled their plans over air-quality concerns the opportunity to reschedule and attend future events.

Maryland endured dangerous and unhealthy air conditions this week stemming from the smoke from Canada's wildfires.

Jazzy Summer Nights is a summer musical lineup that is a continuum of Black music and culture in Charm City, like Tank and the Bangas.  

The midweek concert provides live music every first Thursday of the month from June to October.  

Year after year, Jazzy Summer Nights zigzags from funk to R&B, soul and, of course, jazz.

To reschedule, simply contact Jazzy Summer Nights staff and let them know which show you would like to attend.

Staff can be reached at support@neonox.io.

