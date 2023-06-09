Jazzy Summer Nights offers reschedule option over air-quality concerns

BALTIMORE -- Jazzy Summer Nights is offering those people who intended to attend its season opener but canceled their plans over air-quality concerns the opportunity to reschedule and attend future events.

Maryland endured dangerous and unhealthy air conditions this week stemming from the smoke from Canada's wildfires.

Jazzy Summer Nights is a summer musical lineup that is a continuum of Black music and culture in Charm City, like Tank and the Bangas.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor plus a collaboration with Mag Partners.

The midweek concert provides live music every first Thursday of the month from June to October.

Year after year, Jazzy Summer Nights zigzags from funk to R&B, soul and, of course, jazz.

To reschedule, simply contact Jazzy Summer Nights staff and let them know which show you would like to attend.

Staff can be reached at support@neonox.io.