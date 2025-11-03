Baltimore native Gervonta "Tank" Davis's Netflix bout with Jake Paul is off

Jake Paul's Netflix boxing match against lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis, a Baltimore native, was scrapped Monday, with Paul planning a different bout before the end of 2025.

Their fight was scheduled for Nov. 14 in Miami, though Most Valuable Promotions, Paul's promotional organization, said Saturday it was looking into the matter after a civil lawsuit was filed against Davis in Miami-Dade County last week.

Nakisa Bidarian, MVP's CEO, said in a statement that Paul would headline another event to be streamed on Netflix later this year, with details on an opponent, date, and location to be provided when finalized.

The bout was originally slated for Atlanta, but was moved to Florida, where it was sanctioned despite the huge weight advantage for Paul. He usually fights at cruiserweight, about 50 pounds above the 135-pound limit where Davis holds a belt.

Davis is the WBA lightweight champion

Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs), a 30-year-old three-division world champion and undefeated WBA lightweight titleholder, was supposed to be the first active star near his prime to face Paul (12-1, 7 KOs), the online celebrity who has become one of combat sports' highest-paid athletes despite never fighting an elite opponent.

Davis grew up in Baltimore's Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

He kept his title last March after his bout with Lamont Roach ended in a majority draw in Brooklyn, New York.

Roach was not credited with a knockdown when Davis' knee hit the canvas in the ninth round, or he would have left Barclays Center with the WBA lightweight championship. It would have been Davis's first loss.

One judge gave the fight to Davis 115-113, while the other two scored it 114-114.