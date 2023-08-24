Jadeveon Clowney discusses why he chose to sign with Ravens

BALTIMORE - The Ravens have a new, intimidating force lining up on the defensive line.

At 6-foot-5, nearly 270 pounds, the former top draft pick, is playing for his fifth team in nine seasons.

Clowney, last week, signed a one-year deal with the Ravens for up to $2.5 million.

He visited the team and the facility before agreeing to the terms.

Clowney, who met with the media for the first time since joining the Ravens, said he immediately felt part of the team.

"They were just so about the players here," Clowney said. "I felt like that's what I needed to be a part of. When I walked in, I already felt like I was a part of the team."

Clowney has 43 career sacks, 320 career tackles, 13 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries in his career.

But, he has only played every game once in his career, which is something he is looking to change in Baltimore.

"I think I am going to play very well. I'm ready to show it," Clowney said. "I'm ready to put on the pads, show up and play every day. My goal is to play 17 games this year, that's what I am shooting for."

Clowney notched nine sacks in 14 games in 2021, his first year in Cleveland. Last year, he had two sacks and played in 12 games.

He was reportedly sent home by the Browns before last season was over for making critical comments about his usage and likelihood of returning to Cleveland in 2023.

He was released by the Browns last March.

Clowney was asked about playing the Browns twice next season while playing in the AFC North division.

"I don't care about what they got going on. I'm here now," Clowney said. "It's going to be great to go against them twice, I guess. I'm just looking forward to playing 17 games. It doesn't matter who we play."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he knew Clowney would be a good fit when the two talked during a visit.

"It did feel like a perfect fit, football-wise," Harbaugh said. "Then he kind of expressed what he is looking doe and what he wants to accomplish. We explained what we were looking for and what the need was. It was over as far as I was concerned."

Clowney, a former college star at the University of South Carolina, was added to bolster the Ravens' defensive front that also includes Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo.

"I can do a lot of things, especially when I am healthy," Clowney said. "I'm healthy right now so I want to stay in this situation and let them know I am available to do just about everything."

The Ravens play their final preseason game on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game Clowney will unlikely play.

The season kicks off at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.

Clowney has played in five career playoff games.

"He's here and he's practicing really well and it has been nothing but a joy to be around him every single day," Clowney said.