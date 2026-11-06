Ravens officially announce QB Jacoby Brissett has been acquired from Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens and Jacoby Brissett are making it official, and the move could not come soon enough for the struggling offense.

The Ravens announced Friday they have acquired the veteran quarterback from the Atlanta Cardinals.

"Welcome to Baltimore, Jacoby!" the team posted on social media.

The post also said the trade includes an undisclosed draft compensation.

Ravens hurting for a QB

The official announcement comes days after word of the deal first surfaced, though it had not been confirmed at the time.

It also comes a day after the Ravens suffered their fourth straight loss and placed quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on injured reserve. Rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano was forced to start Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, falling 33-10 at home.

Star quarterback Jackson is out indefinitely as he awaits surgery on his right thumb, while Huntley will reportedly miss the rest of the season.

A look at Brissett's career

Brissett started eight games for Arizona this season, but he was demoted to third-string after Gardner Minshew led the Cardinals to a 33-30 comeback win over Dallas. He's completed 63.3% of his passes this season for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The 33-year-old has played 11 seasons in the NFL with New England, Indianapolis, Miami, Cleveland, Washington and Arizona. He had two stints with the Patriots, who drafted him in the third round in 2016 to back up then-quarterback Tom Brady.

Brissett was a member of New England's Super Bowl-winning team during his rookie year, and he was named the Colts' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2020.