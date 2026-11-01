Baltimore Ravens lose QBs Jackson and Huntley to injuries, fall in Buffalo 36-10

Down to their third-string quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens lost their third straight game Sunday, falling to the Buffalo Bills, 36-10, at Highmark Stadium.

Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano entered the game after backup Tyler Huntley injured his toe in the second quarter. Starter Lamar Jackson, who missed the previous three games with an ankle sprain, injured his right thumb on his first pass attempt of the game.

Ravens' head coach Jesse Minter said after the game that Jackson will need surgery on the thumb, which could be season-ending.

"That'll be a surgery deal. He'll go to (injured reserve)," Minter said. "That's a tough deal."

Fagnano was intercepted once, lost a fumble and was sacked three times in his NFL debut. He completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards.

Buffalo scored the game's first 10 points on a 1-yard touchdown run by Josh Allen and a 56-yard field goal by Tyler Bass.

Derrick Henry answered with a 2-yard rushing touchdown to cut the Ravens' deficit to 10-7. Bass added two more field goals to give the Bills a 16-7 halftime lead.

James Cook extended Buffalo's lead to 23-10 with a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Allen followed with an 11-yard touchdown pass to former Maryland Terrapin D.J. Moore and a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid.

Allen finished with 289 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. He also rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens (4-4) have little time to regroup, with the Jacksonville Jaguars coming to Baltimore for a Thursday night game.