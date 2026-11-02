Ravens fans weigh team's future after Lamar Jackson injury: "We're done"

Baltimore Ravens fans are wondering what the future holds for their team after quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a potentially season-ending injury in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

On his first pass attempt after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury, Jackson injured his thumb when his hand made contact with a defender.

The Ravens (4-4) are 1-2 without Jackson as their starting quarterback this season and have lost three straight games heading into Thursday night's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Baltimore.

To make matters worse, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley suffered a turf toe injury in the same game, leaving undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano to take over.

The Ravens also signed quarterback Austin Reed to their practice squad Monday. Reed was with the team during training camp and the preseason.

Jackson is expected to be placed on injured reserve (IR), but the severity of his thumb injury has not been announced.

"Maybe some time this week, but we're figuring all that out," Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said. "I'm not going to get into the specifics of the injury."

With Jackson's future uncertain, Ravens fans are left hoping their team can salvage the season.

"I think, as the city of Baltimore, we can do anything we put our minds to," Ravens fan Jerquan Skrine said.

Fans who spoke with CBS News Baltimore had mixed reactions about the team's immediate future. The Ravens currently sit in last place in the AFC North.

"I really hope that he's going to make a really speedy recovery and everything is going to be OK," Skrine said.

"He's a strong man, he has endured a lot, so hopefully his injuries aren't as severe as we think and he'll come back for the end of the season," Ravens fan Makiya Lewis said.

Others questioned whether Jackson's injury history should prompt the Ravens to consider their options at quarterback.

"He's a professional football player," Ravens fan Dwayne Saunders said. "His job is to win games and not get hurt and he's been getting hurt. So when that happens to any other quarterback, we have to get rid of them."

Minter was asked whether he had ever considered the possibility of not seeing Jackson in a Ravens uniform again.

"No," he replied.

But some fans are already considering what life might look like without their star quarterback and whether the Ravens can still turn their season around.

"I do, as long as defense does their part as our defenders," Lewis said. "We're pretty good on offense too, so as long as both sides work together, I think we can do it."

"We're done," Saunders said. "Every year we got the same mentality because we love our city, for the Orioles too."