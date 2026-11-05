Baltimore Ravens lose fourth straight game, fall to Jaguars 33-10 at home

The Baltimore Ravens lost their fourth straight game Thursday night, falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-10 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens were forced to start undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, their third-string quarterback, after Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley were placed on injured reserve.

Baltimore is reportedly finalizing a trade for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has played this season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Fagnano completed 10 of 18 passes for 60 yards and threw two interceptions.

A 50-yard connection between Trevor Lawrence and Parker Washington with 58 seconds left in the second quarter gave Jacksonville a 17-3 halftime lead. Brayshul Tuten also scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Baltimore's only points came on a 53-yard field goal by kicker Jake Moody.

Jacksonville kicker Cam Little made three second-half field goals. Jaguars' Chris Rodriguez put the game away with a 2-yard touchdown run with 7:26 remaining.

Baltimore eventually scored its only touchdown on a 65-yard run by Justice Hill with 7:15 left in the game.

The Ravens (4-5) will next host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football on Nov. 17.