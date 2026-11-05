Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley officially placed on IR as Ravens turn to rookie QB

The Baltimore Ravens have officially placed quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on injured reserve (IR), meaning both will miss at least four games.

Jackson, who has already missed three games with an ankle injury, could potentially miss the remainder of the season after hurting his thumb in the first quarter of Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Huntley will miss the rest of the season with a turf toe injury.

The Ravens have two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, including undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who is set to start Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Austin Reed is expected to serve as the backup.

Baltimore is expected to trade for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has 73 career starts. Brissett, who has played this season with the Arizona Cardinals, could be ready for the Ravens' Monday Night Football game on Nov. 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both Jackson and Huntley are expected to undergo surgery for their injuries.

Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, has played in five games this season, throwing for 967 yards with six touchdowns and one interception.

As of Thursday, the Ravens are 4-4 and in last place in the AFC North.