Jackson Holliday homers but Baltimore Orioles lose to Toronto, 5-2

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles didn't get a base hit until the sixth inning in their 5-2 loss at the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Jackson Holliday broke up a no-hitter with a home run in the top of the sixth, and the Orioles managed just three base hits.

Alejandro Kirk gave the Blue Jays the lead with a three-run home run in their five-run bottom of the sixth inning.

Baltimore (67-47) had the bases loaded in the top of the eighth with no outs and scored only one run on Austin Slater's RBI walk.

Ryan Mountcastle, Holliday and Eloy Jimenez had the Orioles' lone hits.

Starting pitcher Albert Suarez, who took over after Grayson Rodriguez was scratched, allowed no runs on two base hits in five innings.

Gregory Soto gave up four runs in relief.

The teams resume the series at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Trevor Rogers will make his second Orioles start.