'It's dope too': Ravens' Lamar Jackson a fan of Netflix series 'Squid Games'

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - In 2021, the series Squid Games took Netflix by storm.

It was the top-viewed series, and a topic of conversation for millions, in the United States, and worldwide.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has finally caught up.

The series revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial hardship, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games for the chance to win a ton of money.

The film was made in South Korea, and then adapted for countries all across the world.

Not only did Jackson like the series, he wants more.

"I watched Squid Games. It's dope too," Jacksons said. "They need to add more episodes, or a new season. I did hear there was a new season for it, so I'm looking forward to that."

The first season was nine episodes. A second season is in the works.

"Squid Games was too good to be 9 episodes," Jackson said on social media.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 2:19 PM

