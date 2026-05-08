Man's body pulled from Baltimore's Inner Harbor

The body of a man was pulled from the Inner Harbor in downtown Baltimore, police said Friday.

Officers recovered the body from the water around 3:40 a.m. in the 600 block of East Pratt Street near Pier 4.

There were no signs of injuries on the body, which was sent to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death and identity, police said.

In April, some residents began calling for safety improvements around the Harbor after the body of 27-year-old Branson Oduor was recovered from the water. He had been reported missing on April 4 after his girlfriend said he went out with friends in the Fells Point community.

The incident sparked calls for protective railings and vehicle barriers, along with increased lighting along the waterfront.

In July 2025, a body was pulled from a van that was submerged in the Harbor, police said. Nearly a year later, the body was identified as that of Franklin Roosevelt Daniels, who was reported missing more than 11 years ago.

Police also determined that the submerged van, which had the logo for Silver Taxi Cab Service of Waldorf, had gone missing in December 2014. Officers believe the van had likely been submerged for years.

In 2023, at least two bodies were recovered from the Inner Harbor, one in the 100 block of S. President Street, and another in the 700 block of Aliceanna Street.