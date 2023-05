BALTIMORE - A body was pulled out of the water at the Inner Harbor Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore's Fire Union.

Officials responded to the 100 block of S. President Street where a dead body was found.

🌊WATER INCIDENT🌊

100 blk S President St 21202#InnerHarbor@TheRobertStokes#BMORESBravest & #BCFDSOC units are on scene of a person in the water. The person is dead. Special Operations members are on scene to remove the person from the water. Expect traffic delays #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/WhdGIwPtl1 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 4, 2023

Police are investigating.

No other information was provided.