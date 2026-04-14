Body of missing man pulled from Baltimore's Inner Harbor

The body of a missing man was recovered from Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Tuesday morning, police said, nearly two weeks after he was last seen in the Fells Point community.

Branson Oduor, 27, was reported missing after he went out with friends for a March Madness celebration, according to his girlfriend.

He was last seen in the 1600 block of Thames Street early Saturday, April 4, police said.

On Tuesday, officers pulled his body from the water in the 500 block of East Pratt Street around 8 a.m.

His body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Search for Branson Oduor

Oduor's mother, Millicent Odour, and his girlfriend Emily Costa spent days searching for Branson with police and volunteers.

Odour's father flew from Kenya to join the search on Thursday.

"It was just shock… it was unbelievable… because it's very unlike him… he usually calls," Millicent Oduor said.

Costa said she called for a wellness check when Branson Oduor didn't return home.

Surveillance video showed him outside of the Fells Point bar, The Horse You Came In On Friday night. Costa said he was escorted out of a bar that night and declined someone's help to get into an Uber.

According to Baltimore police, 27-year-old Branson Oduor was last seen around 1 a.m. on Friday, April 3, in the 1600 block of Thames Street. Horse You Came In On

"From 11 o'clock until closing, they had to escort him out, and then we have camera footage," Costa said. "We did find out that someone was willing. They tried to help him get into an Uber, but he declined it that night."

Branson's electric bike was found near the 600 block of South President Street five days after he was last seen.

On Friday, the Baltimore Police dive team joined the search.