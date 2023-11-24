Watch CBS News
Body found in Baltimore Inner Harbor; homicide investigation underway

BALTIMORE -- A murder investigation is underway after a body was found in the Baltimore Inner Harbor, police said Friday.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Aliceanna Street around 1:40 p.m. Friday, where they found an unidentified male body.

Police said they did not find any signs of trauma.

Homicide detectives have assumed control over the investigation.

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office to conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death and identify the individual, police said. 

