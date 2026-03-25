1 person injured in two-alarm building fire in Northeast Baltimore

One person was injured after a two-alarm fire in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday morning, according to City Fire officials.

Shortly after 10 a.m., firefighters responded to 1731 North Broadway for a fire at a three-story, occupied building.

One person was injured in a building fire in Northeast Baltimore on March 25, 2026. CBS News Baltimore

According to Baltimore Fire Chief James W. Wallace, three homes were impacted. It's unclear how many people were displaced.

One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. No firefighters were injured.

Officials said an occupant escaped one of the dwellings before running back inside.

"Thankfully, BPD had a car close by, and had an officer actually jump in, run in, and bring that occupant back out," said Chief Wallace, adding that the fire department always discourages actions such as this.

It's unclear whether the person came from the three-story building or an adjacent building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In 2025, 46 fire-related deaths were recorded in Maryland, according to data from the U.S. Fire Administration. In 2024, Maryland recorded 45 fire deaths.

Since January, nine fire deaths have been reported in the state, the data shows.

Earlier this month, a minor died in a fire on March 7 on Mosher Street in West Baltimore, marking the second fire fatality of the year.

The first fire-related death in Baltimore was in January after a 65-year-old man was killed in a rowhome fire in West Baltimore.

According to data from the city fire department, in 2025, fatal fires in Baltimore City dropped by 50%. Chief Wallace attributed it to weekly neighborhood sweeps, focused on at-risk citizens.