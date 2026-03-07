Minor killed in West Baltimore fire, Baltimore City's 2nd fire death of 2026

A minor died in a fire early Saturday in West Baltimore, marking the second fire fatality reported by the Baltimore City Fire Department in 2026, officials said.

Crews responded to heavy smoke at 543 W. Mosher Street after getting the call just before 3:30 a.m. It was then upgraded to a working fire.

A minor in cardiac arrest was found inside the home during firefighters' initial search of the property, officials said.

Firefighters administered aggressive life-saving measures before the minor was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In January, a 65-year-old man died in a rowhome fire on Brune Street in West Baltimore, the department's first reported fire death of the year.